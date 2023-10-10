Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.75. 1,043,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

