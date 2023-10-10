Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.99. The company had a trading volume of 633,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

