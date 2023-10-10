Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.28 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $419.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

