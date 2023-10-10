Unigestion Holding SA Sells 663 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.