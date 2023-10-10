Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

