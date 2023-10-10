Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 338,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

