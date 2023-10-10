Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,134. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

