Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 73,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 61.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

ELV stock opened at $452.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $453.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

