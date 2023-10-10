Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,549 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 6,617,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,781,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

