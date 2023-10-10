Unigestion Holding SA Sells 663 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

