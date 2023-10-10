TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 248 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. 923,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

