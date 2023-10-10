GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.