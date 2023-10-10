Sapphire Price Hits $0.0086 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $4,390.77 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.64 or 0.05698329 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,504,386,021 coins and its circulating supply is 1,483,794,198 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

