UMA Price Tops $1.28 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. UMA has a market cap of $94.88 million and $3.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,536,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,222,212 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

