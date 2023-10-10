Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Lowered to $82.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $86.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 93,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,347. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

