Gas Price Tops $2.31 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00008443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $136.54 million and $22.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

