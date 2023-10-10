Southern Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,255 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 4,100 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Get Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Southern stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.35. 1,269,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,240. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.