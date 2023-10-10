Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 491.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 5,010,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,958. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.