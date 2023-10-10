Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

RSG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 450,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

