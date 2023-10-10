Analysts’ Downgrades for October 10th (AHEXY, AXP, CENTA, COIHY, DLHC, EDU, EURN, HUM, IART, MTH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 10th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $18.50 target price on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $67.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Startek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

