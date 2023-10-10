Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,165,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,293,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

