Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,583 shares of company stock valued at $51,745,192. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.34. 2,113,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $185.25. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

