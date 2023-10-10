Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 16,712 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 336.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,579 shares of company stock worth $142,087,532. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,936. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

