Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 295 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in NIKE by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,085,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $119,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.1% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 402,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. 4,121,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,147. The stock has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

