Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $201.59. 380,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.12. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

