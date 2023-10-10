Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 627.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $453.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.53. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $454.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

View Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.