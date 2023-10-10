Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 130.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $298.67. The company had a trading volume of 647,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,882. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

