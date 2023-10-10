Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.15. 816,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.25 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

