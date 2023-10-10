Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.83. The company had a trading volume of 96,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.58 and a 200-day moving average of $297.78. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.12 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

