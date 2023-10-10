SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $172.63. 3,552,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average of $180.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.