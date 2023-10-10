Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,165 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,759. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

