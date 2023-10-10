Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,451 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

