Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.23. The company had a trading volume of 288,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,415. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

