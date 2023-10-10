Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,202,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,996,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWO traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. 288,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

