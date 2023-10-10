Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 57,336 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,336 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

