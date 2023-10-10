Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 4,110,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,874. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

