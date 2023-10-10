Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.08. 488,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

