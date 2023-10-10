Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,720 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,041 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,501,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 131,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS XJH traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,915 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

