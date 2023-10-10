Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

