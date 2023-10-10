Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,136 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,749 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

