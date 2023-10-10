Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.83. 664,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,994. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.22. The company has a market capitalization of $376.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.29.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

