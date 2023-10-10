Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 684,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 681,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 27,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

