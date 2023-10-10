Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,354 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.