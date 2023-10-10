Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 912,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,132. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

