Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 299 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.63. The stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

