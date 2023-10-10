Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $138.43. 839,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,342. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

