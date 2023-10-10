Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stake Boosted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,927 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

