Exeter Financial LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.83. The company had a trading volume of 558,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,249. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

