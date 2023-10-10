Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after acquiring an additional 330,830 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $80,204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 196,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,764. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

