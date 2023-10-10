Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 4,985,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,913,317. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

